He Sevilla Atlético He returned to the competition this Friday after the Christmas break. The team led by Jesus Galvan faced in the Sevilla sports city the Merida while the club’s general shareholders meeting was held at FIBES. Nevertheless, more than 1,100 spectators They went to Jesús Navas to witness the victory of the second Sevilla team live.

The Puerto Rican Leandro Antonetti He was the author of the only goal of the game that came in the second half of the match. The striker who arrived from Lugo last summer was the most active in Sevilla’s attack throughout the match until he was replaced by Ibra Sow in the final stretch of the duel.

After going into the Christmas break with a difficult defeat to digest in the small derby against Betis Deportivo, Sevilla Atlético begins the year 2025 with a victory that adds 22 points in 19 games thus reaching this balance once the first round has concluded and being able to end the day, however, in relegation positions. The team led by Jesús Galván will face each other next weekend in the second round of the Ceuta as a visitor on January 18 from 3:30 p.m.

Technical sheet:









Sevilla Atlético: Alberto Flores; Darío, Ramón Martínez, Andrés Castrín, Hormigo; Mateo Mejía (Alexandro, m. 90+2), Manu Bueno, Rivera, Oso (Sierra, m. 90+2); Di Massimo (Ciria, d. 77) and Antonetti (Sow, d. 84).

Merida: Dani Vicente; Pipe, Eliseo (Del Cerro, d. 76), Bonaque (Pareja, d. 67), Sergi Segura; Pablo Ganet, Raúl Beneit (Beer, d. 83); Doncel (Miki Muñoz, m. 67), Busi (Pablo García, m. 67), Liberto; Javi Eslava.

Goals: 1-0: Antonetti, m. 63.

Referee: Jerónimo Montes García-Navas (Madrid school). He showed yellow cards to Darío, Rivera, Dani Vicente and Pareja.