Limeour capital, dresses up because this year it will celebrate its 489th anniversary. As is traditional, the Municipality of Lima has organized the popular Serenade to Lima 2024, which will bring together great exponents of Peruvian music such as Eva Ayllón, Deyvis Orosco, Milena Warthon and Pedro Suárez-Vértiz La Banda. Next, in this note, learn When, where will this show be and the times of each presentation.

When and where will the Serenade to Lima 2024 be?

The Municipality of Lima invited citizens to the Serenade to Lima 2024which will be carried out on Wednesday January 17 starting at 2.00 pm in the Plaza de Armas of Lima.

Which artists will perform at the Serenade to Lima 2024 and what are the schedules?

The Serenade to Lima 2024 will feature the participation of Jimmy Santiago y Orquesta, Amaranta, Ronny Zuzunaga, Alma Bella, Su Rabanal, Milena Wharton, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz La Banda, Deyvis Orosco, Cecilia Bracamonte and Eva Ayllón. Following, the schedules in which each musician will perform:

What artists will perform on the main day for Lima's anniversary?

The central day for Lima anniversary will be the Thursday January 18 and the artists that will be presented are Micaela Minaya, Lita Pezo, Los Ardiles, Cielo Torres, Marco Romero, Daniela Darcourt and Bartola.