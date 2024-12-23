“Serious” food alert due to the presence of E.coli in hamburgers from Spain

The health authorities of the European Union have issued a “serious” alert due to the presence of the bacteria. E.coli in frozen hamburgers from Spain. The notice of the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF, for its acronym in English) was registered last Friday, December 20 after a routine control of minced meat products for “smash burgers” or smashed hamburgers.

This type of preparation, different from traditional hamburgers, has an important presence in the gastronomic market since its emergence in recent years. By starting from a base of meat crushed over a fire, the product requires less time to cook, which can increase food risks in the event that the raw material is contaminated.

The EU alert does not yet refer to whether the contaminated raw material has been removed from the market, although it has requested that it be removed from distribution channels.

European health authorities claim to have detected “pathogenic microorganisms that produce shiga toxin,” which can cause intestinal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting if undercooked meat is consumed. This toxin can be produced by the bacteria Escherichia coli, known as E.coli, and which is found in the intestines of humans and animals.

The notice also coincides with the celebration of ‘The Champions Burger Barakaldo’ festival (until next January 6), which has led the Basque Department of Health to also alert the participants, according to El Correo.