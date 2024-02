Friday, February 23, 2024, 00:51











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Jimbee Cartagena is just two games away from lifting another title, the Copa del Rey, thanks in part to a name of its own: José Antonio Guillamón Alcaraz, Chispi. The 26-year-old goalkeeper from Cartagena, who is also a lifeguard and swimming instructor, went to the…

This content is exclusive for subscribers