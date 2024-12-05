Italian footballer Edoardo Bove has left intensive care after collapsing during a Serie A match. The Fiorentina professional is now doing better and has been moved to another station, said Fiorentina’s general director Alessandro Ferrari on Wednesday evening. “He is in the right hands and is doing well now.”

Bove collapsed on Sunday during the home game against Inter Milan after a good quarter of an hour without any external influence. The winger was taken to the clinic in an ambulance after a few minutes of first aid on the pitch.

A few days ago, the Serie A club gave the all-clear for the time being. The 22-year-old midfielder quickly regained consciousness and responsiveness and was able to breathe on his own. Further investigations will now show how the collapse could have occurred. Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle tissue, is suspected, according to the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported. “We have to be patient and have respect for him,” general director Ferrari continued.