The game last night between Real Betis and Real Sociedad was a show for Heliopolitans. They won at home and how … 3-0, win. Antony, again, was MVP, and Marc Roca made a double. Betis won at home and broke with the bad streak of not winning at Benito Villamarín in LaLiga, which arrived on October 27, when those of Pellegrini bent to Atlético de Madrid (1-0).

Jesús Rodríguez, 19 years old and Canterano, had a formidable performance against Real Sociedad, in a party marked by the fight for the European positions of the classification. In addition to clearly contributing to the victory, causing an expulsion and participating in the goals of the goals, it was definitively consecrated in the First Division of LaLiga.

Full of pride, the former player and canterano of Betis, Dani Ceballos, praised through his account of X the great performance of the young Bético against the Royal Society. He asked the club to “arm it”, also reaffirming its great potential and talent: “What a player.” A simple but clear comment, a reflection of the admiration that Ceballos feels for the role played by Jesus in the Betic team.

Shield to 36 because what a player – Daniel Ceballos (@daniceballos46) February 16, 2025

Only three months ago I played in the First Federation, and after the march of Assane Diao, he has won a position in the starting eleven ahead of Abde. His contract is in the spotlight: renewed until 2029, with a termination clause of up to 50 million euros, demonstrating the confidence of the Verdiblanca directive.