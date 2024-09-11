Sony has revealed what the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games which will be available during the month of September, or within the two subscriptions that offer additional catalogues updated regularly.

Among the leading names there is certainly The Plucky Squirethe intriguing indie game that will be published in the service on the day of the launch, September 17, together with all the other titles indicated below. As always, we remind you that the games will be accessible as long as they are present in the catalog: when they are removed, you will no longer be able to use them even if you have already downloaded them.