Yesterday Sony finally announced the long-rumored PS5 Pro in a technical presentation hosted by Mark Cerny. The console is a more advanced version of the PlayStation 5 that boosts its graphics capabilities, and even improves backwards compatibility with some PS4 games.

Yet the biggest catch of all is its £700 price tag. What’s more, with this being a digital-only console, the £100 disc drive add-on is required for physical games, not to mention the additional £25 needed for the optional stand just to hold the console vertically. That’s a total of £825 – without games, as well as the fancy TV necessary to really show off those extra pixels.

The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly negative, predominantly thanks to that audacious price. Indeed, as Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell wrote, the PS5 Pro is “an argument against ‘Pro’ consoles altogether.” It certainly seems more in-line with the expectations of PC players than console players.

With all that in mind, then, what really are the benefits of this new console? Who is the target audience? And would we consider buying one ourselves?

Joining me to discuss all things PS5 Pro in this week’s Eurogamer Newscast are news reporter Victoria Kennedy, Digital Foundry’s Tom Morgan, and managing editor Katharine Castle.

When it costs £700, who exactly is the PS5 Pro for?Watch on YouTube