Ninja Theory has released its financial report for the year ended June 12, 2023, which is last year. Although the period covered by the report does not include the launch of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 the development studio, currently owned by Microsoft, wanted to express its satisfaction with the results achieved stating: “Following the successful launch of Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory will be focusing its efforts on several future projects.”

A success

Among the latter, Project Mara is mentioned, a title announced years ago and disappeared from the radar, probably to focus communication on Hellblade 2. Nothing else is said about Senua’s latest adventure, so no numbers are provided. The progress of the game will be reflected in next year’s report.

In the period indicated, Ninja Theory made profits of £2,971,302which represents a clear improvement compared to the £401,535 losses of 2022. In short, we are talking about a software house that, at least until the end of June 2023, appears decidedly solid.

Available for Xbox Series X and S, and PC, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a narrative action game with extremely high technical and artistic qualities. It is an experience completely built around the protagonist’s mental pathology, with all the systems that try to tell it in some way. In short, we are talking about a unique title that certainly deserves to be played.