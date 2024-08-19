Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. Already on his return to the benches for the Libertadores Cupthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16.
Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.
It’s time to review when he plays again River Plate, precisely against the “T”, for the return of the round of 16.
City: Nuñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: More Monumental
Date: Wednesday, August 21
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee: Gustavo Tejera
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of Fox Sports, Telefé and DisneyAs for streaming, it can be watched on Fubo TV.
Colombian Miguel Borja, Millonario’s top scorer in recent times, has already recovered: he will be a starter in place of Paraguayan Adam Bareiro, who has not been able to score until now.
In addition, full-back Agustín Sant’Anna, who overcame a meniscus injury, and forward Facundo Colidio, who overcame knee synovitis, are ready to return, but they will not start.
“The results were not coming the way we were facing them. At some point this had to change. This team played a great game. I think it was all ours, from the first half. Going 1-0 up was very unfair, the second half was what we wanted to do. I’m happy and pleased,” said coach Ribonetto.
He also said that “there are no starters or substitutes” and that “everyone is well trained.” “Anyone can play today and on Wednesday. The team played well. We were up to the task,” he said about the duel with Millonario at the Monumental, where they will try to reverse the 1-0 defeat in Córdoba. “We will prepare for Wednesday’s match in the best possible way because the tie is still open. We will try to qualify”he said, who could count on it again Ruben Botta.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro or Maxi Meza, Matias Kranevitter, Santiago Simon; Franco Mastantuono or Meza, Claudio Echeverri; and Miguel Borja.
WORKSHOPS: Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Matias Catalan, Lucas Suarez and Blas Riveros; Ulysses Ortegoza, Juan Camilo Portilla and Gustavo Albarracin; Alejandro Martinez or Ruben Botta, Federico Girotti and Bruno Barticciotto.
River will win 2-0 and advance to the quarter-finals.
