The controversial book Final battle about the British royal family will immediately be withdrawn from sale in the Netherlands on the date of publication. According to the Dutch publisher An alleged racist statement by the current British King Charles, about the skin color of his grandson Archie, is in the Dutch version, but not in the English version.
Jeroen Schmale
