Kyrsten Sinema says goodbye to the Senate. The independent legislator from Arizona announced this Super Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in the November elections. The senator came to the Upper House in 2019 as a Democrat, but she resigned from the party in 2022 after a term in which she agreed with the Republicans on many positions. This began a series of efforts in her State to remove her from the seat. With her resignation, the legislator admits that she would face a tough battle to stay in Washington. “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening and working together to achieve things, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema said in a message on social media.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve]

