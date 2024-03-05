Russia is considering building a nuclear power plant on the moon in cooperation with China, Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Tuesday.

Borisov said, during an event with young people: “Today, we are seriously studying the project to launch and build a power station on the moon, sometime between 2033 and 2035, with the Chinese comrades.”

Borisov continued that the construction of the station will not be done manually but by machines, noting that technical solutions for this process exist and are already being used.

The head of the Russian Space Agency confirmed that Moscow does not seek to place nuclear weapons in space.

He said that Russia had always rejected this and would continue to adhere to this position.