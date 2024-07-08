A month after the last round, Superbike is back in action and it does so on the historic Donington track, which kicks off the first of a summer double. In Great Britain, the world challenge between Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu is renewed, separated by 21 points in the championship.

It is the Turkish BMW rider who arrives at Donington as the championship leader, after a stratospheric hat-trick achieved in Misano where he beat his Ducati rival, who appeared to be in more difficulty. But the challenge is wide open and the reigning world champion arrives at the English track strong from the two victories achieved last year in Race 1 and Race 2, against the victory in the Superpole Race by Toprak.

Pay particular attention to the form Razgatlioglu will be in at Donington: a crash in training caused him to suffer contusions on his right leg. His presence has never been in doubt, but he probably won’t be at 100% form. Will it be an opportunity for the others? The first to want to take advantage of it will be Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci. The Goeleven rider is chasing his first victory in Superbike, while the Barni rider has excellent memories of this track, having climbed onto the podium in Race 2 last year. The physical condition of the Terni rider will also be worth seeing, as he fought against pain in Misano following a bad motocross injury.

The other opponents will also try to be in the game, between Kawasaki with Alex Lowes and Yamaha with Andrea Locatelli, currently the leading rider of the Iwata manufacturer. Jonathan Rea will instead seek redemption on his home track: his start to the season with the R1 has been anything but easy and in front of his home crowd he will try to turn 2024 around, which sees him in great difficulty.

The entire Donington round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208), while the two long races can also be seen on free-to-air TV8. Pay attention to the times, because the time difference in Great Britain will postpone everything.

Sky Sport MotoGP TV Schedule (channel 208)

Friday 12th July

11:20-12:05 – WorldSBK FP1

12:20-13:00 – WorldSSP FP

16:00-16:45 – WorldSBK FP2

17:00-17:40 – WorldSSP Superpole

Saturday 13th July

12:00-12:15 – WorldSBK Superpole

15:00 – WorldSBK Race 1

16:15 – WorldSSP Race 2

Sunday 14th July

12:00 – WorldSBK Superpole Race

15:00 – WorldSBK Race 2

16:15 – WorldSSP Race 2

TV8 TV schedules

Saturday 13th July

15:00 – WorldSBK Race 1

Sunday 14th July

2.00pm – Superpole Race (delayed)

15:00 – WorldSBK Race 2