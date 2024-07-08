The Spanish and French teams will face each other in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024. Both big names have some attacking assets that could come to the fore. Nico Williams has been shining since the start of the competition with La Roja, while Ousmane Dembélé made a remarkable entrance in Les Bleus’ last match.
You definitely shouldn’t miss this encounter between Spain and France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. La Roja has a fiery attack for this clash. Nico Williams is undoubtedly one of the best players at the start of the competition. The 21-year-old winger is causing major problems for opposing defences. And against Les Bleus, he won’t be taking his foot off the accelerator.
Didier Deschamps’ team also has something to do on the wings, especially with Ousmane Dembélé. After a difficult start to the Euros, the PSG winger was left on the bench. However, he came on against Portugal and showed great form. Although he failed to find the net, he was voted man of the match.
This is therefore the ideal opportunity to compare the salaries of two wingers who will want to shine in the semi-finals.
|
Player
|
Annual gross salary
|
Nico Williams
|
10.42 million euros
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
20 million euros
