Savings | STT’s information: In these prospects, there will not be as big cuts to culture as the Ministry of Finance proposed

Ministry of Education and Culture According to STT’s information, the cuts planned for the (OKM) plot are being re-allocated to some extent in the government’s two-day budget rush starting on Tuesday. For example, there would not be such large cuts to culture as the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has presented in its budget proposal.

A government source tells STT that the aid and operating expenses of the Ministry of Education and Culture have been looked at as a whole and efforts have been made to find reorganizations. VM has presented controversial cuts to, among other things, sports and youth measures.

In its proposal, the Ministry of Finance presented 50 million euros less money for the budget of the Ministry of Education and Culture than the ministry itself. STT is told that there was still no agreement in the board about OKM’s proposal either.

Ministry of Finance according to the proposal, the saving of 50 million euros would be divided in the ministry in such a way that 30 million would be cut from the funding of culture and 20 million from the funding of youth policy and exercise and sports.

MTV Newsaccording to the government sources interviewed, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) “interfered in the internal savings decisions of the Ministry of Education and Culture in an unprecedented way”.

HS said in August, that OKM had previously reached a different negotiation result, in which the education sector would have taken 25 million euros and the science and culture side 15 million. The balance would have remained with the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

Petteri Orpon The (collective) government will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for the so-called budget meeting to decide on the government’s use of money for the next year.

According to STT’s data, the budget itself started to be quite ready on Monday. The preliminary assumption on Monday afternoon was still that two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, would be used for the actual government negotiations. Preliminarily agreed matters may still change in the final government consultation.

The government gets a budget tussle with VM’s recent financial forecast. Finance Minister Purra said messaging service In X on Monday, that the grim bottom of the economy has hopefully been reached and little by little the outlook is up and forward towards the better.

The motion agreed upon during the budget meeting will be submitted to the parliament on September 23, and the parliament will approve the budget in December.

OKM In addition to culture, there are other items on the cut list, which are not easy to cut, such as the state aid of the Public Word Council (JSN) and the Crime Victims’ Emergency Service (Riku). There may be some kind of retargeting for these as well, but the total amount of savings will remain the same.

According to STT’s information, the new expenses are the costs caused by joining NATO. It is about a few tens of millions of euros.

Major savings in the budget rush are being directed at, for example, the state administration.

Municipalities, on the other hand, will incur additional costs when employment services are transferred to them.

Ministry of Finance in the proposal, the total amount of expenditure is more than 88 billion euros. The proposal has a deficit of 12.2 billion euros, which means that the state will take on debt next year.

In the budget crisis, the adjustment measures of three billion euros decided by the government already in the budget crisis last spring are mainly implemented. Of the total, about two billion are spending cuts and about one billion are tax extortions. According to STT’s information, the tax extortions are being implemented as outlined in the framework dispute.

There are no new adjustments on top of those agreed upon in the framework crisis in the budget crisis.