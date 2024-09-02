Although the divisions of Nintendo In Japan and the United States, they are the most recognized by most players, and we must not forget Nintendo of Europe. Now, a series of changes in the management of this continent were recently revealed. In this way, It has been announced that there is now a new CEO for Nintendo of Europe.

Through a statement, it has been revealed that Stephan Bole, who began his career within Nintendo in 1993, has left the position of CEO of Nintendo of Europe that he assumed in 2018. In his place, Luciano Pereña has become CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nintendo of Europe. This is what he had to say about it:

“On behalf of the entire company, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Stephan Bole for his extraordinary leadership and his many years of dedication to Nintendo. I am honoured to continue Nintendo’s purpose of putting smiles on customers’ faces and I am confident that this leadership group and united European team will allow us to continue building on our company’s legacy of delivering unique experiences.”

However, this was not the only change, as it has also been revealed that Laurent Fischer, who was general manager of Nintendo of Europe between 2006 and 2015 and became marketing director in 2018, will be the company’s director of operationsSimilarly, Tom Enoki, who joined Nintendo of Europe’s management team in 2022, has become the general manager of the corporate planning office.

Finally, Nintendo has completed the reorganization of all its European entities into a single organization, known as Nintendo of Europe SEnoting that all local offices will remain open. It will be interesting to see how this division fares in the future. In related news, here are the prices for the Nintendo Museum. Likewise, 3DS repairs are coming to an end.

Author’s Note:

Europe is a very important region, so maintaining a good profile is necessary for Nintendo. With this new management, it will be interesting to see how the company faces the challenges of the future, especially with a new console on the horizon.

Via: VGC