He Real Betis This Wednesday, December 4, he continues his adventure in the Copa del Rey 2024-2025 traveling to Barcelona to face a modest but historic Spanish football club, the EU Sant Andreuwhich is currently active in the Second Federation, in Group III. This tie for the second round of the KO tournament will be played in a single match, so Betis must react and impose the difference in quality between both teams to get through.
Only one training session, on Tuesday, was able to be carried out by the green and white team, which due to a flight delay arrived in Seville on Monday night from San Sebastián and yesterday prepared the cup event. Pellegrini has taken up Barcelona to these players: Adrián, Vieites, Aitor, Sabaly, Natan, Diego Llorente, Bartra, Perraud, Ricardo, Mateo Flores, Guirao, Altimira, Lo Celso, Losada, Assane, Juanmi, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Bakambu, Chimy Ávila and Vitor Rock.
The precedents
Betis needs to qualify and also complete a good game in a Narcís Salas with all the paper sold to restore the confidence lost after the last three defeats. In the first round of the Copa del ReyBetis beat Gévora (1-6) and Sant Andreu, Mirandés (2-1).
Betis and Sant Andreu have faced each other throughout history on a total of eight occasions, with three green and white wins, four draws and one defeat. In the only previous cup winner between both teams, Betis passed the round in the 1972-1973 campaign after losing in Barcelona (1-0) and winning in Seville (1-0)equalizing the crossing and sealing the classification on penalties.
15:00
There are four hours left until the start of the match at the Narcís Sala between UE Sant Andreu and Real Betis!!!
14:45
The PREVIEW of Sant Andreu – Betis
That the procedure does not become a trap
The green and white group intends not to aggravate its football crisis and results in the Cup against a much inferior rival; Pellegrini will rotate again looking for a victory to stop the three consecutive defeats
14:00
Good afternoon!!!
We start with the @AFDLP live stream of the match between UE Sant Andreu and Real Betis in the second round of the Copa del Rey. We will review the latest news from both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments from our editors and the post-match with all the statements from the protagonists.
