He Real Betis This Wednesday, December 4, he continues his adventure in the Copa del Rey 2024-2025 traveling to Barcelona to face a modest but historic Spanish football club, the EU Sant Andreuwhich is currently active in the Second Federation, in Group III. This tie for the second round of the KO tournament will be played in a single match, so Betis must react and impose the difference in quality between both teams to get through.

Only one training session, on Tuesday, was able to be carried out by the green and white team, which due to a flight delay arrived in Seville on Monday night from San Sebastián and yesterday prepared the cup event. Pellegrini has taken up Barcelona to these players: Adrián, Vieites, Aitor, Sabaly, Natan, Diego Llorente, Bartra, Perraud, Ricardo, Mateo Flores, Guirao, Altimira, Lo Celso, Losada, Assane, Juanmi, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Bakambu, Chimy Ávila and Vitor Rock.

The precedents

Betis needs to qualify and also complete a good game in a Narcís Salas with all the paper sold to restore the confidence lost after the last three defeats. In the first round of the Copa del ReyBetis beat Gévora (1-6) and Sant Andreu, Mirandés (2-1).

Betis and Sant Andreu have faced each other throughout history on a total of eight occasions, with three green and white wins, four draws and one defeat. In the only previous cup winner between both teams, Betis passed the round in the 1972-1973 campaign after losing in Barcelona (1-0) and winning in Seville (1-0)equalizing the crossing and sealing the classification on penalties.