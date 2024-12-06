Carlos Alcaraz He has already enjoyed a well-deserved vacation after the tough 2024 season and will now begin to plan his preparation for the start of 2025. To do so, the Murcian has hired a new coach who will be alongside Juan Carlos Ferreroa mentor who has taken him to the elite and with whom he maintains a close relationship… although it was not always like thisas he recalled in an interview offered prior to his exhibition against Shelton at Madison Square Garden.

Alcaraz began training with Ferrero when he was 15 years old and noted that “the person and player” he is right now is “thanks to him” and that he admires him in these two senses: as a professional and as a person.

“They listen to me a lot more than before, obviously, when I was 16 years old and had nothing to say, just my mouth closed and my ears open“joked the player, who admitted that now they let him make more decisions.

Also joining Ferrero this year will be Pablo Carreño’s former coach, Samuel Lopezwhom he considers “one of the best” on the circuit. “They trust each other 100% and being able to travel with both of them is going to be great for me. I think I’m going to grow as a player thanks to them,” said the Murcian.

After the exhibition match against the American, Alcaraz will return to Spain to spend Christmas with his family before embarking for Australia to compete in the first Grand Slam of the year.