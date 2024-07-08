Are you looking for a portable, durable speaker with excellent sound quality? Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Speaker is the perfect solution for your musical needs. Currently, in Amazon Mexicoyou can find this device with a 53% offoffering an incredible value for moneygoing from costing $1,499 MXN to just $699 Mexican pesosYou have free shipping nationwide and 30 days to make a return at no cost.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 8, 2024, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

Ideal for any environment, the Xiaomi Mi Outdoor speaker combines a powerful 16W sound output with a long-lasting battery and IPX7 water resistanceWhether for a pool party, an outdoor outing, or just enjoying music at home, this speaker provides exceptional performance at an unbeatable price of $699.00 Mexican pesos.

If you are interested in this Xiaomi speaker, you can have it BUYING AT THIS LINK.

Buy with 24-month financing on Amazon

It is not always possible to buy in cash, despite finding products on sale such as Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Speakerwhich, although its price with 53% discount is $699 Mexican pesosYou can also take it from 3 to 24 months with financing costs with participating credit cards:

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $41.00* $285.19 $984.19 18 months $50.67* $213.20 $912.20 12 months $70.94* $152.38 $851.38 9 months $90.71* $117.43 $816.43 6 months $130.83* $85.98 $784.98 3 months $251.40* $55.22 $754.22

In any case, you can make your payment with Kueski Pay, which allows you to pay in up to 12 fortnights without a credit card. If you require your delivery to be faster, you can access the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, with more benefits on your purchases.

With Amazon’s 53% discount offer you save $800 Mexican pesos.

Features and specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Speaker

The Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Speaker is an exceptional choice for those looking for a portable and durable speaker with superior sound quality and a stable connection.

Maximum output power: 16 Watts

Frequency response: 80 Hz

Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

Mounting Type: Desktop

Power: 8W with 52mm speaker.

Microphones: 2 high precision.

Bluetooth: Version 5.0, HFP/A2P/AVRCP certifications.

Transmission distance: Up to 10 meters.

Certification: IP55.

Battery: 2600 mAh Lithium.

Duration: Up to 8 hours of music and 13 hours of music on a single charge, thanks to the high-capacity 2600 mAh battery.

Dimensions: 14.7 x 7.3 x 7.3 cm (height x width x depth).

Currently available at a reduced price on Amazon Mexico, it represents an excellent purchasing opportunity.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.