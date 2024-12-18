“He future of the multiple sclerosis has never been so hopeful.”. These are the words of the neurologist from the Policlínica Group, Dr. Carlos Fernández. And the research opens the door to new therapeutic possibilities such as stem cell therapies and remyelination, a process that seeks to repair damage to myelin. Gene editing could also correct future genetic abnormalities associated with the disease.

In 2022 – latest data available – around 65,800 cases of multiple sclerosis were registered in Spain. The treatment of this disease It aims to reduce flares, minimize neurological damage and improve quality of life. On the one hand, immunomodulators play a crucial role in reducing disease progression. On the other hand, during relapses, corticosteroids are used to control inflammation.

The neurologist explains that Multiple sclerosis is characterized by involvement of the central nervous system due to an autoimmune attack that damages myelin, the protective layer of nerve fibers. “This generates a wide variety of symptoms that vary from one person to another, making each case unique,” he points out.

A single cause of this disease has not yet been identified. However, experts agree that multiple sclerosis results from the interaction of genetic and environmental factors. Additionally, although it is not considered hereditary, some genetic variants can increase susceptibility. Environmental factors include lack of sun exposure, low levels of vitamin D, smoking, and Epstein-Barr virus infection.

He The catalog of symptoms includes constant fatigue, blurred vision, muscle weakness, tingling in the extremities and cognitive problems, such as difficulty concentrating or remembering. It is worth mentioning that each patient experiences a different combination of these symptoms, which can affect their quality of life unevenly. “Some people may notice weakness in their legs, while others have vision loss or balance difficulties,” says Carlos Fernández. This variability is related to the specific areas of the central nervous system that are affected.

Regarding its diagnosis, it is based on a combination of clinical tests: MRIs, cerebrospinal fluid analysis, and evoked potential testing. These procedures allow us to identify damage to the central nervous system and rule out other diseases, according to Fernández.

An emotional challenge

On the other hand, people with multiple sclerosis They face the emotional challenge of accepting a chronic illness that affects independence. They also have to face the stigmas that often accompany this disease. “One of the main problems surrounding MS is that patients sometimes do not appear sick, but invisible symptoms such as fatigue or cognitive difficulties can limit their work and social opportunities, affecting their self-esteem and emotional well-being. Therefore, education public is essential to combat these prejudices, promoting greater empathy and understanding towards people with MS,” says Fernández.

It is worth mentioning that awareness plays a relevant role in the early diagnosis of the disease. And detecting this pathology in its early stages makes it possible to initiate treatments that significantly improve quality of life in the long term. It also helps create a more understanding and supportive environment.