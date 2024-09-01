Peskov announced the beginning of Russia’s response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region

Russia’s response to the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region is already underway and will continue. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

During the conversation with Peskov, Zarubin noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin promised the Ukrainian authorities a worthy response to the attacks. Against this background, the journalist asked his interlocutor when it would become clear how exactly the country’s leadership intends to respond to the attack.

The answer is already happening. Why do you think this is a one-time event? It is already happening. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

The Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian military is taking decisive measures in response to the enemy’s actions in the border regions. He also noted that the Russian Armed Forces are currently taking decisive steps on the battlefield. According to Peskov, he has no doubt that efforts to repel the attack by Ukrainian troops will continue.

Frame: Russian Defense Ministry / Reuters

The Kremlin promised to do everything to protect the country’s interests

In addition, Peskov indicated that the Russian authorities will do everything to protect the interests of the Russian Federation. He emphasized that the potential of the Russian economy turned out to be higher than expected, and the behavior of Western politicians could lead to risky consequences.

Earlier, Peskov said that Putin receives reports from the military at any time of the day or night. The head of state also keeps social issues in regions with an acute military situation under personal control.

The fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for more than three weeks. During this time, over 200 residents of the region have been injured, a federal emergency regime is in effect and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been declared.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 8 thousand soldiers in the Kursk region

On Sunday, September 1, the Russian Defense Ministry provided Lenta.ru with a video of an air strike on the manpower and armored military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. The strikes were carried out by Ka-52M helicopters using air-launched missiles against reconnoitered enemy targets.

In addition, the Defense Ministry reported that the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the entire period of military operations in the Kursk region exceeded 8.5 thousand servicemen. According to the Defense Ministry, in addition to the thousands of losses in manpower, the enemy lost 80 tanks, 37 infantry fighting vehicles, 69 armored personnel carriers, 537 armored combat vehicles, 249 cars, 62 artillery pieces, 16 launchers of multiple launch rocket systems, including 4 HIMARS and 2 MLRS.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

The commander of the special forces unit “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov also spoke about the significant losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. He also stated that most of those attacking the border areas of the Kursk region were ideological volunteers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noting that there were “very few” mercenaries among them. According to Alaudinov, the Ukrainian military mainly had NATO weapons and Western armored vehicles.