Organizing committee says athletes’ health is a “priority”; competition rescheduled for Monday

The triathlon competitions at the Paris Paralympic Games, initially scheduled for this Sunday (1st September 2024), were postponed to Monday (2nd September) due to the poor quality of the water in the Seine River.

The decision was announced after a meeting of members of the International Triathlon Union and French authorities. Tests indicated a decrease in water quality as a result of heavy rains that hit Paris last week.

According to the games organizers, 11 Paralympic triathlon events have been postponed.

Although they have been rescheduled for Monday (2nd September), the competitions still depend on the results of the next water tests.

In noticerepresentatives of the Paralympic Games and the International Triathlon Union said that the health of athletes is a priority.

SEINE RIVER WATER

During the Paris Olympics, the organizing committee postponed triathlon and open water swimming events because of contamination of the Seine River.

An athlete from the Belgian mixed triathlon team was hospitalized after being diagnosed with the E.coli bacteria, found in contaminated food and water.

The water of the Seine was checked daily during the Olympics.

If the river water was not in good condition to hold the Olympic events even after the postponements, the organization could adopt a contingency plan to transform the triathlon modality into a duathlon.