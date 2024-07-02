The President of RussiaVladimir Putin will meet in Astana on Wednesday with his counterparts from China, Xi Jinping; from Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and four other world leaders will travel to the Kazakh capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

According to the criteria of

According to the Russian presidential adviser on international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, In addition to Xi and Erdogan, the Russian leader will meet on Wednesday, the day before the summit, with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

On the 4th, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting, Putin will have several “brief bilateral contacts”, including with the acting president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo:AFP Share

Summit members will sign 24 documents, including a final declaration reflecting their stance on regional and international issues. of today, Ushakov noted.

“In addition, proposals will be approved for a comprehensive modernization of the SCO’s activities in line with current realities,” he added.

It is also planned to update the Cooperation Program in the Fight against Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism, as well as the Medium-Term Strategy to Combat Drug Trafficking.

According to Moscow, today the SCO, together with the BRICS group, emerge as pillars of the “new world order.”

Xi and Putin meet for the second time in two months

Russia hinted in May that Xi and Putin would meet in Kazakhstan during the SCO summit, which would be their second meeting in about two months.after the Russian leader visited China in mid-May.

While, The meeting between Putin and Erdogan will be the first between the leaders since their talks in the Russian resort of Sochi. in September 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during bilateral talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo:EFE Share

At the end of 2023, Putin’s plans to visit Turkey were reported, where the Kremlin chief last visited in January 2020, although this did not happen.

The SCO, created in 2001, currently includes China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.and Belarus is expected to become its tenth member under this summit.

Since 2010, Minsk has participated in SCO activities as a dialogue partner, and since 2015, as an observer.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said days before the summit in Astana that joining the SCO is “very important” for his country and that Belarus “has met all the requirements” to become a member country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the meeting.

Before leaving for Kazakhstan, the Chinese leader said in an article that the SCO summit would strengthen the organization and “open a new page” in the history of cooperation between its members.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (L) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) upon his arrival at Astana airport. Photo:Press service of the Kazakh president/EFE Share

China will take over from Kazakhstan and assume the SCO presidency until 2025 after the current summit. with the aim of “making contributions to lasting peace and common prosperity in the world” and “benefiting the region,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Ahead of the summit’s imminent start, the Central Asian country’s Security Committee on Tuesday raised the terrorist threat level to “yellow” during the event, which envisages restrictions on the movement of citizens and public transport, among other measures.

Security has also been stepped up at the capital’s airport and railway stations.

In addition, 70% of Kazakhstani civil servants working in the capital will carry out their duties remotely, and childcare centres will also be closed.