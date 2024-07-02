Just a few days ago, news emerged that the new AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processors will be equipped with a package of new features for overclocking and 3D V-Cache management. However, it seems that even the AMD Ryzen 9000 series will soon be able to enjoy a new overclocking option that promises to further improve CPU performance and which will be called “ Curves Shaper “. Let’s try to understand what it’s about.

The promises of Curve Shaper

The news was shared by 1usmus, an X user and author of some tuning apps for AMD Ryzen CPUs such as DRAM Calculator, Hydra and CTR.

According to him, the AMD Ryzen 9000 series based on the Zen5 architecture will bring a new overclocking feature called Curve Shaper which will be included in the AMD Curve Optimizer package, one of the two overclocking tools also supported by CPUs with 3D V-Cache. We can therefore imagine that Curve Shaper will also be supported by the Ryzen 9000X3D series.

Curve Optimizer (CO) is a feature built into the BIOS of AMD chipset-based motherboards that allows for precise tuning of CPU frequencies and voltages. As 1usmus explained, users currently need to select curves that can be stable at both high and low temperatures, across the entire workload range.

Thanks to Curve Shaper it will be possible Control CO across the entire temperature rangeeliminating the limitations found on the lower part of the curve when high temperatures are reached.

The complete Curve Shaper table published by 1usmus

Curve Shaper, Curve Optimizer, and Precision Boost Overdrive are just some of the features that the new Zen 5 CPUs will offer, and AMD probably has more new features in store that haven’t been revealed yet. We’ll have to wait a few more weeks to find out more.