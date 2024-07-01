Russian Wrestling Coach Ismatzoda Detained on Terrorism Suspicion

The investigation asked to arrest Russian freestyle wrestling coach Alisheri Ismatzoda on suspicion of facilitating terrorist activities. This is reported by RBC Sport.

The maximum penalty under this article is 15 years of imprisonment. The Russian Wrestling Federation confirmed the specialist’s detention.

“For us, this information was shocking, but, unfortunately, it is so,” the source’s interlocutor noted.

Ismatzoda was born in 1992. He is a master of sports in freestyle wrestling and a top-category coach.