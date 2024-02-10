Christian Meier He is one of the most famous singers in Peru and is usually outside the national territory due to his acting work in various productions. However, recently, the artist surprised people by traveling to the city of Cajamarca to celebrate the carnivals during the month of February and he went completely camouflaged in order to go unnoticed.

The situation did not go as the singer expected and he ended up being wet by some citizens, in addition to being recognized by a fan. The event was captured on social networks by the artist himself, who told all the details.

What happened to Christian Meier at the Cajamarca carnivals?

Christian Meier confirmed on social networks that he is in Peru to celebrate the Cajamarca carnivals. Through a video that he published on his Tiktok account, the singer shared his look with which he tried to go unnoticed in that city: he wore a black wig with curlers and put on a mask that covered half of his face.

“We are in the Plaza de Cajamarca, in the middle of carnivals, trying to avoid getting wet. So far we are doing well,” Meier began by saying, without knowing that just minutes later he was going to be surprised by a group of children who wet him in public roads. “We have come out almost successful. An army of children grabbed me and soaked mebut I'm going to take revenge,” added the singer while laughing.

Christian Meier was wet by some little ones in Cajamarca. Photo: Tiktok

Did fans recognize Christian Meier in Cajamarca?

In addition to being wet, the singer was also unable to achieve his main objective and ended up being recognized by a fan who was walking through the streets of Cajamarca. The young woman quickly approached the singer to ask for a photo and Christian Meier accepted the photograph, even though his clothes were already wet.

“A prize for her, who is the only one who recognized me,” Christian commented while posing with his follower.

Christian Meier took a photo with a fan who recognized him. photo: Tiktok

What is the Cajamarca carnival?

The Cajamarca carnivals are one of the most joyful, colorful and representative festivities of Peru, especially of the region located in the north of the country. This celebration combines Andean traditions with elements introduced during the Spanish colony and has become an event of great tourist and cultural attraction.

The festival is known for its music, dances, colorful costumes and, above all, for playing with water, paints and talcum powder, which involves all participants in an atmosphere of joy and brotherhood. The festival takes place during the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent.

Due to its cultural and traditional richness, the Cajamarca Carnival has gained recognition not only nationally, but also internationally, as it attracts thousands of visitors who each year seek to experience first-hand the magic of this unique celebration.

