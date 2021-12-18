Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov won silver in the pursuit at the World Cup stage in Annecy, France. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The 27-year-old Russian finished second after race winner Frenchman Quentin Fillon-Maillet. Third place in the pursuit was taken by Vetle Shostad Christiansen of Norway.

Latypov won his second personal medal in the 2021/2022 season. On December 17, he won silver in the sprint race.

The third stage of the World Cup takes place in Annecy, France from December 16 to 19. It will conclude on Sunday with women’s and men’s mass starts.