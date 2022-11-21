Banks for the first time in four years reduced the sale of “fresh” debts of individuals to collectors

Over the ten months of 2022, Russian banks have changed their approach to selling bad debts of individuals. About it informs RBC with reference to the calculations of the collection company “First Client Bureau” (PKB).

Financial institutions began to offer collectors much less “fresh” debts for up to two years. The share of sold problematic delinquencies for which no payments were made for more than two years reached 45.3 percent against 56.3 percent in 2021.

It is noted that the decline in sales of “fresh” debts began in 2018. Prior to this, banks, on the contrary, were more willing to get rid of such problematic portfolios.

Previously, Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanova Meri Valishvili warned Russians against “black creditors”. She recommended to refrain from taking loans from organizations without a license.