In the United States, the electoral map is redrawn every 10 years to better reflect changing demographics. But often it is the party in charge in each state that oversees the redistricting, giving them the opportunity to redraw districts to their advantage in future election results. This practice is known as “gerrymandering”. In the state of Ohio, the majority of local elected representatives are Republicans, despite having a moderate population.

