Petrol and diesel will probably become more expensive from next year. The cabinet is considering mixing both fuels with more biofuel, which will make it more expensive.

It would be about 5 cents per litre, sources around the cabinet confirm a message about this from the NOS. During a meeting of the most involved ministers, a fight broke out on Tuesday morning when Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) unfolded his plans for additional climate measures.

It concerns a range of plans that affect homeowners, industry, farmers and car drivers. Jetten also wants to increase the purchase tax (bpm) for the latter. Ministers of the VVD and CDA have rejected that plan because it would make the purchase of cars unaffordable for many citizens.

Negotiations on Jetten’s plans will continue in the coming week. It has been agreed in the coalition agreement that the Netherlands must reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. That goal will not be achieved, recently calculated a special committee of civil servants. Painful extra measures still have to be taken to achieve that goal. See also OECD survey: More and more Germans are losing touch with the middle class

Jetten said in the House of Representatives on Monday evening that he wants to spread the pain as much as possible among everyone: companies and citizens, whereby the cabinet will continue to keep an eye out for lower and middle incomes not getting into trouble.

Opinions within the government coalition differ on the latter in particular. VVD and CDA do not want even more levies and taxes. D66 points out that levies and taxes are the most effective way to reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, there is a pot of 35 billion euros with subsidies to ease the pain for citizens and companies.

