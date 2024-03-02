The engine and tail section of the HIMARS rocket were discovered in Yasinovataya

In Yasinovataya in the DPR, the engine and tail of a HIMARS rocket were discovered, a correspondent reports RIA News from the scene.

Earlier, the mayor of the city, Dmitry Shevchenko, spoke about a significant reduction in the number of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the liberation of Avdiivka. “We have not yet recorded drone strikes in the city, now the distance does not allow it,” the mayor said about the situation in Yasinovataya.