Follow Real Madrid – Sevilla live, result, goals and last minute of the League match today.

16:07 This is how the Real Madrid players have jumped in to warm up…

16:07 The visitors are already warming up…

16:06 Sevilla has not won at the Santiago Bernabéu since 2008… The match ended with a 3-4 in favor of the Nervión team.

16:05 Juanlu to exam… The Sevilla youth player has been on Real Madrid’s agenda for the full-back, although García Pimienta recycled him to more attacking positions.

16:04 Bellingham leaves behind a bad start… The Englishman has five goals, two assists and three MVPs. Without a doubt, he is currently the leader of Real Madrid.

16:02 Lukebakio wants to repeat what he achieved against Atlético de Madrid The Belgian has already shone at the Metropolitano and goes to the Bernabéu with the intention of claiming the spotlight, while the club looks at January with suspicion.

16:02 García Pimienta, a culé that promotes sportsmanship Despite his culé past, the Sevilla coach is not particularly motivated by his visit to the Bernabéu and sees it as logical to make the move to Real Madrid.

15:54 Before he retires, let’s remember the achievements of a legend of the Spanish team Jesús Navas has achieved 16 titles as a professional footballer: Manchester City 1 Premier League

2 English Cups Sevilla FC 4 Europa League

2 Spanish Super Cups

2 King’s Cups

1 European Super Cup Spanish National Team 1 World Cup

2 Euro Cups

1 Nations League

15:50 Vallejo is the only one who doesn’t shine… The Aragonese centre-back has barely played 10 minutes this season and is behind Tchouameni and Asencio. But he already has 13 white titles and wins one every 150 minutes…

15:48 A legend of our football is leaving… It is the last game of Jesús Navas with the shirt of the team of his life: Sevilla FC

15:47 We also have Sevilla lineups… Jesús Navas, in his last game as a Sevilla FC player, starts from the bench. García Pimienta is betting on a very different eleven from last day. Figures like Carmona, Juanlu and Isaac Romero reappear, who were out due to suspension after the derby mess. Lokonga and Idumbo also return.

15:44 The protagonists are already in the stadium…

15:44 Everything ready in the local locker room…

15:44 There are already Real Madrid lineups… Carlo Ancelotti opts for Camavinga in the side, leaving Mendy and Fran García on the bench. Vinicius’ absence is covered by Brahim and Dani Ceballos is once again a starter in the midfield.