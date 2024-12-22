In his last game of 2024, the Real Betis receive this Sunday Rayo Vallecano in meeting of the 18th day of LaLiga EA Sports that will measure two teams separated by three points in the table and that have just played midweek. The green and white did it on Thursday in the Conference, beating HJK Helsinki (1-0) and the franjirrojos, on Wednesday at La Cerámica, tying 1-1 with Villarreal in a postponed match from matchday 12.García Verdura has been appointed for this duel in Heliópolis with Pulido Santana on the VAR.

Since he fell in San Sebastián, the Betis has had a good run of results again, with four wins and one draw. They beat Sant Andreu in the Cup (1-2), tied with Barcelona at home (2-2), beat Petrocub (0-1), won again at Villarreal (1-2) and took the three points with HJK (1-0) to seal the pass to the Conference play-off round, where they will face Gent in February.

Fornals, back

A victory with Rayo would extend that streak and allow him to go to the Christmas holidays with the best feelings and perhaps in the European zone. Fornals is the big news in the Betis squad, which also includes Lo Celso and Isco and from which they are absent Chimy Avilaby sanction, and Ricardowith a sprain. The Betic fans are looking forward to seeing Isco and Lo Celso together in the starting eleven, who did not play in the European match against the Finnish team.

He Betis Rayo’s last four league visits to Heliópolis count by victories. Last season, Willian José sealed the local victory. In the overall balance of confrontations in First Division between both teams in the Betis field, there are seven green-and-white victories, four red-and-white victories and four draws.