After the draw against Rayo Vallecano in the Vallecas Stadium (3-3) in the match of the 17th day of the Leaguehe real Madrid goes this Wednesday to his commitment in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, a title that will be played against the Pachuca Mexican in the Lusail Stadium. Those of Carlo Ancelotti Two points were left in a crazy match in the south of the capital, but Barcelona’s defeat against Leganés (0-1) closes the gap between both teams, which are only separated by one point (Madrid with one game less). The whites, however, are looking away from the national championship today to focus on a match that could give them the second title of the season, after the European Super Cup won in the summer against Atalanta.

He Pachuca has qualified for the final after leaving the champion of the Liberatorshe Botafogo (0-3), and at Al-Ahly in the semifinal, a classification that was decided in the penalty shootout (0-0, 6-5 p.). The Mexican team, captained by an old acquaintance of the League, Salomon Rondonawaits Real Madrid in the final of the tournament.

Match schedule between Real Madrid – Pachuca

The attractive duel between Real Madrid – Pachuca, match that takes place this Wednesday at the Lusail Stadium and corresponding to the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cupis scheduled for 6:00 p.m..

Where to watch Real Madrid – Pachuca on television

The clash between Real Madrid – Pachuca can be seen live on television through the broadcast of Telecinco. Fans will also be able to follow minute by minute of the final match of the Intercontinental Cup through the website of ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.