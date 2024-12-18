PODCAST | Popular accusation: the judicial can opener of the extreme right





In a trial there is the judge, the accused and the accuser because he is a victim, in theory, of the accused. There is also the prosecutor. But then there is also the figure of the popular accusation. Almost every day, for some time now, we have witnessed judicial processes promoted by far-right organizations that they denounce as popular accusations. Without being direct victims of any alleged crime, they thus find a very effective tool to attack those they consider their political or ideological enemies in court.

Today we want to better understand what this figure of popular accusation is and what it is for, and why it now gives us the feeling that only the right knows how to win battles with it. We do it with Alberto Pozas, journalist from elDiario.es specialized in information on Courts, and with Joaquín Urías, expert in Constitutional Law.

