Real Madrid extended its bad moment of play and results with a new defeat in the Regular Phase of the Euroleague 2024-2025, the eighth of 14 games, falling clearly this Thursday at the WiZink Center by a clear 70-82 against a Turkish Fenerbahce solid and superior except in the first quarter.

The Madrid team is once again in a tailspin, this is even more worrying as the European campaign is already well underway. After an adverse double day, their balance is 6-8 and the objective of the ‘Top 6’ begins to be very difficult, with the addition that the sensations are still not the best.

What should have been a spirited and revitalizing victory in the Classic has translated into three consecutive defeats. Not even his usual strength at the WiZink Center helped him as a relief against a Turkish team led by a great Nigel Hayes-Davis (33, with 6/10 in triples). In Chus Mateo’s team, only the ‘sparks’ of Facundo Campazzo (14, but with bad percentages) and some minutes of Walter Tavares (13 and 7 rebounds) stood out in a team with little from Mario Hezonja, Gaby Deck and Dzanan Musa, and scarce, except for Sergio Llull, of the bench players.

Real Madrid started well until their engine seized. He closed his board well and conceded little to a Fenerbahce, denied from the outside (0/5 in three-pointers) and close to his weak offensive version from last Tuesday at the Fernando Buesa Arena. That allowed the locals, who were sharper from the outside, to command the score.

The visitors were burdened with fouls in their physical defense, with early problems for Baldwin IV and Guduric, while the losses slowed the takeoff of the locals, who found a better response from the triple. Two from Sergi Llull and another from Serge Ibakanow with the ‘second unit’ on the field, allowed the Madridistas to double the score (20-10).

But from there, Jasikevicius ordered to increase the defensive intensity even more and took Real Madrid away from their goal, with fewer offensive resources with their substitutes and who entered one of their usual bad stretches of the games to see how their optimal advantage It evaporated quickly and gave the lead to its rival.

Fenerbahce escapes with Hayes – Davis

Hayes-Davis showed why he is one of the best ‘3’ in Europe (14 points at half-time) and, in addition to stopping Hezonja, he teamed up with the talented Nicolo Melli (7 in this period) to improve the offense of the champion of Europe of 2017, combining with 15 points in this bad second quarter merengue. Fenerbahce, with hardly any fouls, went 0-13 to take command and did not slow down the defensive pace against Real Madrid, who improved the return of their starters to prevent the ‘injury’ at half-time from being worrying (31-37 ) thanks to a final triple by Campazzo.

After the break, Chus Mateo’s team found the figure of Tavares to hurt the visitors inside and the Cape Verdean’s points (6) kept his team in the match. The Turkish team held on with Colson’s physical advantage with Musa and did not give ground in a once again tighter clash.





And that hurt Real Madrid, who couldn’t find the offensive rhythm necessary to make Jasikevicius’s team nervous. These, without much fanfare, surpassed the barrier of ten rental points after a triple by Hayes-Davis (41-52). The locals, also without the resource of the three-point shot and with rotations, saw victory slipping away before the final ten minutes (47-60).

The visiting ‘3’ continued with his good night to put up a dangerous +16 (47-63) and ‘Saras’ did not hesitate to stop him when he received a 5-0 from Real Madrid (53-63) or when another 4-0 run ( 58-67). It seemed that Fenerbahce, with Baldwin IV in good form, had the game in their hands and the best of the night with 3:29 left. He finished it off with his fifth triple (58-72).