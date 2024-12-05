Olot fought but couldn’t either. After the surprising eliminations on Tuesday and Wednesday of Espanyol and Girona and the more logical ones of Nàstic, Europa and Sant Andreu, the Garrotxa team was the last of the Catalan participants seeking passage in this round. He did it against Sevilla and had his options but ended up clearly giving in after not taking advantage of them.

Pedro Dólera’s team, a friend of Sevilla coach García Pimienta, put desire, ambition, waste and quality into it. He didn’t come out at all self-conscious at the meeting. On the contrary, he pressed and stepped into the Sevilla area. From Olot were the first opportunities. The clearest was a penalty in the 17th minute. Pau Salvans fell to Agoumé and the referee declared the maximum penalty. Chema Moreno threw it but Álvaro Fernández guessed the direction of the throw and thwarted the throw. With almost no time for Olot to digest the error, a penalty came in the other area. The illustrious Jesús Navas centered and Pedro del Campo deflected with his hand. Clear infringement. Montiel did not forgive, who advanced to Sevilla (22).

The 1/16 draw is on Monday and Barça and Madrid are already in the hype

In favor of the score, the Sevilla team improved somewhat in terms of control, but Olot did not give up by any means. Those from Dólera entered like daggers from both sides and sewed the Sevillistas to the centers, who were dedicated to getting water from the ship. In fact, Sevilla scored more shots than Olot, from the Second RFEF.

After the break another blow came to the Catalan team. Barco connected a cross from the left, the delivery touched a defender and the ball fell to the feet of Juanlu, who scored (48). The match was summed up in the following sentence: Olot threatened again and again, Sevilla hit the target. Olot deserved more but in the capital plays they were not being strong enough. I wouldn’t even have it. With 0-2 everything was much easier for the Andalusian team, despite the fact that Dólera introduced several changes in search of refreshing the legs of his team. Iheanacho scored Sevilla’s third in the 73rd minute. In the added time Ayala reduced the gap for Olot.

The draw for the round of 32 will take place on Monday at 1:00 p.m. and will already feature in the pot the presence of Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Athletic and Mallorca, the four teams participating in the Super Cup. These teams will have the four most modest rivals. That is, among their possible opponents will be Barbastro, UD Logroñés or Pontevedra, all from Second RFEF.

Atlético de Madrid will also be in the draw, who suffered the unspeakable against Cacereño. A goal from Lenglet in the 85th minute equalized the contest. De Paul and Julián Álvarez, in added time, made it 1-3. This tie will be played on January 4 and 5.