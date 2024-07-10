The indiscretion started by the weekly magazine “Chi” would like the influencer Chiara Ferragni busy in the realization of a new project

Chiara Ferragni is getting ready to experience her first summer season as a woman and single mother, recovering from the difficult months that have completely turned both her private and professional life upside down. Since the explosion of the Pandoro case, in fact, the digital entrepreneur has had to go through a real and unprecedented media storm. A storm that, despite the seven months that have passed since its beginning, does not seem destined to subside yet.

From a strictly private perspective, Chiara Ferragni seems determined to maintain a certain reserve for the moment regarding her possible romantic relationships. Despite this, rumors not confirmed by the interested party regarding her probable relationship with the Italian rapper Tony Effe they still circulated.

Even from a professional point of view, the difficulties encountered by the famous influencer were not at all simple. The various lines of investigation relating to the shady commercial operations that involved the cases Pandoro And Easter eggs have caused her several problems. Problems which she has recently tried to remedy by announcing the withdrawal of the appeal against the Antitrust and following up on the payment of 1.2 million euros to be allocated to the social enterprise “The Children of the Fairies”.

All this is obviously accompanied by the digital entrepreneur’s desire to win back her fans by rehabilitating her public image. And here, in these last few hours, rumors have emerged regarding a secret project which Ferragni is reportedly working on.

In fact, according to what was reported by the weekly magazine “Who“, Chiara is said to be about to become the protagonist of a documentary distributed by Amazon Prime focused on one’s own life, similar to that achieved by Ilary Blasi with his “Unique“.

“What will Ferragni do when she grows up? The idea of ​​debuting in cinema as an actress seems very distant. More likely that she will build a “cinema” around her own story, along the same lines as Unica, starring Ilary Blasi. The platform chosen for the influencer’s new move: Amazon. Silence falls on the rest. In the meantime, it is said that her heart beats for a man older than her. Even if there are some difficulties at the moment.”