MP Motorsport: the first driver arrives

Until mid-January MP Motorsport had not yet officially announced any driver in its line-up for the next Formula 3 championship, at least until today. The Dutch team has in fact signed the 19-year-old German Tim Tramnitzone of the drivers who had put Andrea Kimi Antonelli in difficulty last year in the European Formula Regional with three victories.

Growth

Member of Red Bull Junior TeamTramnitz boasts five karting titles won in Germany, with a curriculum that then allowed him to start with single-seaters in 2020. Vice-champion of German and Italian F4 in 2021, he then took part in two seasons of European Formula Regional, before being promoted by MP Motorsport for the post-season testing of Formula 3 last year.

The emotion of a new chapter

Thus begins a new adventure for Tramnitz, who happily commented on the official arrival in the Dutch team: “It's wonderful to be able to move up to FIA Formula 3 with a team like MP Motorsport – he has declared – they have won in every single seater category they have competed in and I am confident that their experience will help keep F3 up to speed from the start. It was a joy to test the car on those three tracks, and I worked well with the team. So now let's get to the races – I can't wait to get started!”.

The Team Principal welcomed the 19 year old Sander Dorsmanparticularly impressed by the performance of his new driver during the tests: “We are really happy to see Tim become a new member of our FIA Formula 3 driver line-up – he added – was a force to be reckoned with throughout his time in Formula Regional, so he is more than ready for his move to the next level. Tests have shown that he is among the most experienced pilotsand I'm sure Tim will make the Red Bull name proud in 2024“.