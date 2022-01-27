The ballots for the election of the President of the Republic continue to produce no positive results. Today was particularly awaited because it was the first vote in which the majority of 2/3 was no longer required, but ‘only’ the absolute one of 50% + 1 of those entitled to vote. With 505 votes therefore it would have been possible to designate the new head of state. However, the agreement between the parties of the two center-right and center-left coalitions has not arrived. The card of Pier Ferdinando Casiniwho last night seemed to be the favorite to at least bring together the forces in support of the Draghi government, lost altitude already in the morning.

The center-right forces therefore opted for abstention, while those of the center-left remained anchored to the white card. The only exception is the 5 Star Movement, whose leaders have ‘granted’ those who wish to cast a vote in freedom of conscience. Therefore, the many votes collected once again by the incumbent president are probably due to this indication as well Sergio Mattarella. The current highest office of the state – which had already stated several times that it was not available for re-election – received 166 preferences. There were 441 abstentions, 261 blank ballots. New indications are expected from the meetings between the various parties tonight, in view of tomorrow’s fifth ballot.

The impression is that there would still be a series of candidates on which the two blocs could negotiate: the prime minister Mario Draghithe former speaker of the Chamber Pier Ferdinando Casini, the former judge of the Constitutional Court Sabino Cassese, the head of the secret services Elisabetta Belloni and the former prime minister Giuliano Amato.