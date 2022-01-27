Adama Traoré has been the protagonist of one of the great novels of the winter market. The Spanish soccer player lost prominence with Wolverhampton Wanderers and several top teams were interested in adding him to his ranks. Until a few days ago, everything indicated that the big winner of the bid would be Tottenham, however, the intention of the fast right winger was to sign with FC Barcelona. According to the most recent reports, the Blaugrana club was victorious and will add the striker to its squad.
The journalist Fabrizio Romano indicated through his social networks that the transfer of Traoré to Barcelona is a fact and that it will be carried out on a loan with an option to buy. The communicator reported that the purchase clause is not mandatory and that, if it is made effective, Barça would have to pay 30 million euros plus another amount for objectives met. The Blaugrana entity will be responsible for the entire salary of the 26-year-old winger until June.
This report indicates that Adama Traoré would sign his contract this Friday and that his presentation with the Catalan club could be next Monday, January 31.
Traoré’s performance has dropped markedly with Wolves this Premier League season. The Spanish striker has played 1,062 minutes this season, spread over 20 league games, that is, on average he plays 53 minutes per game. In this journey, the end only adds a goal and no assistance.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, its value fell from 40 million euros, registered in mid-2020, to 28 million euros, at the end of 2021.
Traoré is not a player unrelated to the Catalan environment: the winger was trained at La Masía and played for Barcelona under-16, under-19 and with the B team. After not finding opportunities with the first team, the footballer signed with Aston Villa in mid-2015 and joined Middlesbrough a year later. In mid-2018 he signed with the Wolves, a team with which he has shown the best version of himself so far.
