Within the new phase of the movie universe Marvel New properties were established, one of them was Eternalswith a group of heroes who stayed out of what happened on Earth, since in their time they came from the first years of the Earth but let its inhabitants save the world until they had to act. This has not generated many profits for Disneywhich may mean that we may not see the characters return despite being very powerful within that world.

A new report claims that the sequel is not in development at Marvel Studiosdespite the recent trailer for Brave New World shows a reference to the first movie. The video shows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) zooming beyond Tiamutthe giant Heavenly that has been sticking out of the ocean for the better part of three years. In fact, it is mentioned that within that body the adamantium material, from which the claws of the Wolverine.

However, this does not mean that the franchise has been abandoned entirely. It is possible that Eternals 2 is simply paused while Marvel reconsiders his plans, especially with the return of Robert Downey Jr. to play the iconic villain. Doctor Doom. Following the departure of Jonathan Majors and the decision to rule out Kang as the villain of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel seems to be undergoing structural changes, suggesting a wait for the characters, after all they are there for a reason.

Here is the description of the franchise:

The Eternals are a fictional race of super-powered beings from the Marvel Comics universe. They were created by writer-artist Jack Kirby and debuted in The Eternals #1 in 1976. In Marvel lore, they are an offshoot of humanity created millions of years ago by the Celestials, a race of powerful cosmic beings. They also created the Deviants, another offshoot of humanity, but with more unstable and monstrous characteristics. The Eternals possess superhuman abilities such as immortality, super strength, the ability to fly, and control cosmic energy, allowing them to perform feats such as manipulating matter and projecting energy. Although they closely resemble humans, they are virtually immortal and do not age or become ill like normal humans. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), they were brought to the big screen in 2021 with a film directed by Chloé Zhao. The film introduced characters such as Ikaris, Sersi, Thena and Ajak, who have lived on Earth for thousands of years and are on a mission to protect humanity from the Deviants.

Remember that the film is available for streaming.

Via: Collider

Author’s note: For now they are trying to fix everything that was ruined and possibly when they are stable they will try to take these small risks again. We could even see their appearance in the Avengers films.