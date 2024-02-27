The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, signed this Tuesday, February 27, a declaration of intent on humanitarian cooperation, which includes the commitment to allocate 200 million euros for the Palestinians. . During their talks, the two leaders reiterated their desire to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza “very quickly.” This is the emir's first state visit to France, in which he also signed an agreement to invest up to 10 billion euros in the French economy between now and 2030.

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, This Tuesday, February 27, a two-day state visit to France began, the first by a Qatari head of state to Paris in 15 years and which is marked by the conflict in the Middle East, in which the emirate plays a central role in mediation.

Along these lines, France and Qatar signed this Tuesday a declaration of intent on humanitarian cooperation, especially for Gaza, which includes a joint commitment to 200 million euros for the Palestinians.

Besides, three Franco-Qatari cargo planes They will bring humanitarian and medical aid to Al-Arish, an Egyptian town near Rafah, on the Gaza border, which includes 75 tons of cargo, ten ambulances, food rations and nearly 300 family tents, the Elysée announced.

Qatar, which hosts on its soil the political leadership of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas – at war against Israel since last October 7 – is also a “central partner in efforts to stabilize the region” at a time when the conflict threatens to spread to Lebanon, recalls Paris.

Doha provides financial support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and could continue to do so to contribute to a “de-escalation” in that country, underlines the Elysée.

During their talks, the emir and President Emmanuel Macron also reiterated their desire to achieve a ceasefire “very quickly”, indicated the Elysée. The American president, Joe Biden declared on Monday night that Israel had agreed to cease its military operations in Gaza during Ramadan (which begins on March 10 or 11), to allow the release of all hostages.

The release of the hostages is an absolute “priority” for France, three of whose nationals remain in the hands of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“Decisive and irreversible boost” to the two-state solution

As truce talks continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an upcoming ground operation in the overcrowded city of Rafahon the Gaza border with Egypt, which he presents as the last stage to achieve a “total victory” over Hamas.

Many countries, including France, urge him to renounce such an offensive at a time when more than a million civilians are trapped in the city and it is the only entry point for humanitarian aid, which is already arriving in dribs and drabs.

The French president is also pushing, along with his Western counterparts, for the implementation of the “two state solution“, Palestinian and Israeli, “the only viable solution to the crisis”, but which Benjamin Netanyahu does not even want to hear about.

It must be given a “decisive and irreversible push,” Macron insisted as he received King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Elysée on February 16, suggesting he could do so by unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state.





Negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

Qatar will invest 10 billion euros in the French economy

During the visit, the French president also assured that Qatar committed to investing 10 billion euros in the French economy until 2030.

“We have signed an ambitious investment plan of 10 billion euros,” declared Macron in the opening toast of the dinner offered in honor of the Emir.

These investments will be made in sectors such as energy transition, semiconductors, aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital, health and cultural industries.

This first state visit by an Emir of Qatar for 15 years, and the first by Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani since his accession to the throne in 2013, “is an honor for France and illustrates the depth of the ties that unite our two countries,” the Elysee Palace highlighted on Monday.







On the second day of the state visit, Prime Ministers Gabriel Attal and Mohammed ben Abdelrahmane al-Than will chair a Economic Forum on investment opportunities between both countries in artificial intelligence, decarbonization, semiconductors, biotechnologies and healthcare.

France is the first European investor in Qatar, with 9 billion dollars allocated to energy, aeronautics, infrastructure and tourism. It is also one of the top five countries receiving investments from the emirate.

Furthermore, both countries are about to rekindle their cultural relations with an upcoming visit to Qatar by the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati.

After the political debates, a state dinner took place, among whose guests were personalities from the world of sports, business and culture.

The captain of the French national football team and star forward of PSG, Kylian Mbappéand the president of the Parisian club, the businessman Nasser Al-Khelaïfia member of the Emir's inner circle, were among those in attendance, as were chef Alain Ducasse and the CEOs of LVMH, Qatar Airways and Airbus.

With AFP