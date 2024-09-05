Putin called it the army’s sacred duty to drive the enemy out of the Kursk region

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian army to throw the enemy out of the Kursk region, calling it the sacred duty of the military. The state spoke about this during a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), reports TASS.

“The sacred duty of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) is to drive the enemy out of the Kursk region and protect citizens,” Putin said.

According to the Russian President, it is now necessary to think about people who are going through serious trials and suffering from terrorist attacks.

“The entire country must do everything to support these people. As for the military side (…), the enemy’s goal was to make us nervous, to fuss, to transfer troops from one area to another, and to stop our offensive in key directions,” Putin noted.

The head of state stated that the enemy had failed to achieve its goals, and the Russian military had stabilized the situation and had begun to gradually “squeeze it out of the border territories.”

Earlier, Putin named the result of the attack on the Kursk region for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, after the attack on the Russian border, Kyiv weakened itself, which is why the offensive of the Russian army in the special military operation zone (SVO) accelerated, and Russian society consolidated.