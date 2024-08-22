The Tour of Spain This Thursday, the sixth stage begins with a third-category mountain prize, in which the title favourites will try to gain important seconds.

There is no doubt that in a general classification dominated by Primoz Roglic and so close every second counts, even if there are still two weeks to go before we know the winner of the event.

The fraction is ideal for that and the big favourite on paper is Roglic, who defends himself very well in those explosive, short, medium-ramp finishes.

The stage will have 185.5 kilometers between Jerez de la Frontera and Yunquera, with four climbs on the programme, one of them a first category climb.

The finish will also be at the top, at Alto de las Abejas (third category, 8.9 km climb at 3.9 percent).

The best Colombian is Einer Rubio in 24th place, one minute and 57 seconds behind Roglic, who is going for one more crown.

What has caused curiosity is that the start of the day was presented in a local supermarket, something never seen before and thanks to one of the sponsors of the competition.

