This Thursday begins in Cádiz waters the 11th Ciudad del Puerto Regatta of the Optimist classincluded in the Excellence Cup of the AECIO for eight years. The regatta, organized by the CN Puerto Sherry, brings together until next Saturday 190 sailors from eight autonomous communities and six countriesin one of the most anticipated events for the quarry.

After the events held in Vigo and Palma, the Andalusian competition represents the halfway point of the Spanish Optimist circuit and will hand over the baton to Torrevieja, Palamós and Valencia.

The regatta stands out for its dates at the beginning of the year and also for the atmosphere that attracts El Puerto de Santa María. The arrival of children and their families to the city represents a significant boost to the local economywith an increase in tourist activity and hotel occupancy, while contributing to the promotion of the city as a destination for sports and leisure in a privileged environment.

In sports, the participants will compete for the titles of the Ciudad del Puerto regatta in the Sub 16, Sub 13 and Sub 11 categoriesboth male and female, and the Excellence trophy for the overall winner.









The Ciudad del Puerto Regatta has been held uninterruptedly since 2014, the first years under the organization of the RCN of El Puerto de Santa María and since 2023 organized by the CN Puerto Sherrynow from its renovated facilities in the asphalt beach of the marina.

The El Puerto de Santa María City Council, the Cádiz Provincial Council, the Junta de Andalucía, Puerto Sherry, the Spanish Association International Optimist Class (AECIO), the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation (RFEV) and the Andalusian Federation of Sailing (FAV).

The first departure is scheduled this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. with three tests on the lineup, with one forecast of good winds. Three tests per day are also scheduled for Friday and Saturday.