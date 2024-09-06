The new one Nissan X-Trail Model Year 2024 updates the range, with the basic trim Acenta which replaces the VisionThe top of the range includes the new trim N-Trekfeaturing a more robust design and water-resistant interior. Also new is a wider range of standard ADAS equipment. Nissan expands its engine range by introducing the Mild Hybridnow available with continuously variable transmission Xtronic CVT and front-wheel drive, alongside the version full hybrid e-Power.

The engine range of the new Nissan X-Trail includes the Mild Hybrid petrol 1.5 litre 163 HP and 300 Nm of torque, with fuel consumption of 6.9 litres/100 km for the 5-seater version and 7.1 litres/100 km for the 7-seater version. It reaches a top speed of 200 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds. This engine is joined by the e-Power.

The Nissan X-Trail features the exclusive engine e-Powercomposed of a electric motor from 140 kW (190 hp) which moves the wheels (two electric motors in the 4WD version, one per axle) and from a heat engine 1,500-liter 3-cylinder turbo engine that delivers 158 HP with variable compression ratio that generates electrical energy, to power the lithium-ion battery 2 kWh.

Additionally, it is available with e-4orce all-wheel drivea Nissan patent that uses two electric motorsone for each axis, and an advanced system that regulates the driving force and the Torque Vectoring brakes on all wheels, ensuring brilliant performance, safety and control on all types of tracks and conditions.

The Nissan X-Trail with e-Power engine is available in four trim levels: Acenta, N-Connecta, N-Trek And Technowith 5 or 7 seat options and 4WD 2WD or e-4ORCE 4WDThe Mild Hybrid versions offer three setups: Acenta, N-Connecta And Technoalso with 5 or 7 seat options and 2WD traction.

The basic setup Acenta includes an instrument panel 12.3″ FULL TFTEasy Access technology, wireless smartphone charger, improved interior and redesigned 18″ alloy wheels.

THE’N-Connect adds the system ProPILOT with Navi-Linkelectronic trunk opening with sensor and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wireless.

The new top of the range N-Trekavailable only with the e-Power engine, has dark grille and bumper finishes, black mirrors and integrated LED fog lamps. For added versatility, a package is available with rubber mats and washable trunk lining.

Finally, the set-up Techno adds the “Intelligent Rear View Mirror” and new 19″ alloy wheels with a more modern design.

The new Nissan X-Trail MY24 has seen the introduction or update of safety technologies that are now standard across the range, in compliance with the European regulation GSR2-B:

There automatic emergency braking It has a more effective detection system and intervenes more quickly to avoid collisions with vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians. There maximum speed alloweddetected by GPS and front camera, is indicated in the instrument panel with a flashing icon in case of excessive speed, followed by an acoustic signal if the driver does not slow down. The Driver fatigue detection system and the lane departure warning and prevention system, active at speeds above 60 km/h, are automatically reactivated every time the car is started.

Prices how much does the new X-Trail cost

The new versions of the Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid with 2WD and 5 seats start from 38.300 euros for the basic Acenta trim, costing 2,800 euros less compared to the equivalent e-Power versions (41,100 euros). The Mild Hybrid models with 7 seats start from 39,200 euros. The N-Connecta Mild Hybrid setup starts from 39.800 euroswhile the 5-seater 2WD e-Power N-Connecta version remains unchanged at 42,600 euros. The e-4orce 4WD versions, both 5 and 7 seats, have almost unchanged prices, with a difference of 30 euros. The X-Trail N-Trek with e-Power engine starts at 47,800 euroswhile the Tekna Mild Hybrid trim starts from 45.800 euroswith the e-Power versions starting from 48,600 euros.

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 5 seats Acenta: €38,300

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 5 seats N-Connecta: €39,800

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 5 seats Tekna: €45,800

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 7 seats Acenta: €39,200

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 7 seats N-Connecta: €41,500

→ X-Trail Mild Hybrid 2WD 163 HP 7 seats Tekna: €46,700

→ X-Trail e-Power Acenta Auto: €41,100

→ X-Trail e-4orce Acenta Auto: €43,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce Acenta Auto 7 seats: €44,500

→ X-Trail e-Power N-Connecta Auto: €42,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Connecta Auto: €46,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Connecta Auto 7 seats: €47,500

→ X-Trail e-Power N-Trek Auto: €47,800

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Trek Auto: €50,300

→ X-Trail e-4orce N-Trek Auto 7 seats: €51,200

→ X-Trail e-Power Tekna Auto: €48,600

→ X-Trail e-4orce Tekna Auto: €51,100

→ X-Trail e-4orce Tekna Auto 7 seats: €52,000

