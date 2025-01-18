



The forward’s contract ends in June and he has been strongly linked to Sevilla FC for next season. However, the player himself wanted to put an end to all the rumours. Espanyol striker Javi Puado has stated after beating Valladolid this Friday at the RCDE Stadium (2-1) that he is “calm” and has pointed out that “What has come out (in the media) is not true”in reference to all this information about a possible agreement for the attacker with Sevilla FC.

Puado, in fact, ends his contract this season and the Catalan club and his agents are in talks for his continuity. «I am from Espanyol, I am at home and I am content here»has insisted on the DAZN microphones after the clash with Valladolid in which Puado was instrumental in scoring the first goal for the Perico team to seal a victory against a direct rival that momentarily takes Espanyol out of the relegation spots.

Puado highlighted the importance of the three points: «We needed to win. It’s nice to do it against a direct rival in a complicated match. “We had to win no matter what.” Finally, the attacker was satisfied with his goal. “Whenever I score and help the team win, I leave happy”he reflected.

Curiously, and to add morbidity to the matter, Puado’s next match with Espanyol will be on Saturday, January 25 (6:30 p.m.) at the Sánchez-Pizjuán against Sevilla FCwith whom he crosses paths just after ruling out a possible signing for the Nervionenses.