The first vice president of the Government, Minister of Finance and deputy general secretary of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero, will remain this Saturday, January 18, as the only candidate for the General Secretariat of the PSOE of Andalusia once the professor at the University of Seville Luis Ángel Hierro formalizes the withdrawal of his pre-candidacythus fulfilling the step announced this past Friday.

Specifically, the leader of the ‘Reconstruction PSOE-A’ platform announced this Friday that at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday he would formalize at the regional headquarters of the PSOE-A, in Seville, the withdrawal of his pre-candidacy for the not having obtained the necessary guarantees to be proclaimed candidate, some 4,500, equivalent to 12 percent of the total census of militants of the Andalusian socialist federation.

The deadline for collecting and presenting said guarantees was opened just a week ago, on January 11, and concludes at noon this Saturday the 18th.

“We have not achieved 12% endorsementsso tomorrow at 11:00 I will formalize the withdrawal of the pre-candidacy at the headquarters of the PSOE of Andalusia”, announced Luis Ángel Hierro, who specified that he has gathered “almost 3,000”, and that he has already conveyed his “congratulations “to María Jesús Montero, who, with this withdrawal, is The way is clear to be proclaimed this Saturday as the new general secretary of the PSOE-Awithout the need to compete with any rival in primaries.

This past Friday afternoon, the first vice president of the Government was the protagonist of an event in Cártama (Málaga) with which she closed her collection of guarantees, and where she began the “countdown” for which she predicts that it will be a victory of the PSOE-A in the next Andalusian electionswhich will serve to make the current president of the Junta and the PP-A, Juanma Moreno, “leave San Telmo,” he said in reference to the palace in Seville that is the headquarters of the Presidency of the Andalusian Government.

María Jesús Montero and Luis Ángel Hierro have been the only two pre-candidates to the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A, as they were proclaimed last week, and this within the framework of the congressional process that the socialist federation will culminate with the regional conclave that will be held on the 22nd and 23rd of next February in Armilla (Granada) .

As stated in the document of the rules of the call for the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE-A once the deadline for submitting endorsements ends, “verification and counting will be carried out” of the same by the Regional Ethics Commission.

Luis Ángel Hierro acknowledged this week that it was “very difficult” for him to gather the necessary endorsements, and, if there is only one pre-candidacy that meets that requirement, which in that case will be that of María Jesús Montero, the Regional Ethics Commission will proclaim her general secretary of the PSOE-A “no need to vote” in primariesas confirmed by the Congress bases document.

From the leadership of the PSOE-A they pointed out in the middle of this week that the congressional process was developing “normally and complying with all the marked requirements”.

In any case, this process will mean a change in the leadership of the Andalusian PSOE, since the current secretary general, Juan Espadas, has resigned from running to be re-elected as socialist leaderand has chosen to support the candidacy of María Jesús Montero, who understands that she is a “winner” for the party.